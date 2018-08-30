Eight booked for disturbing CM N Chandrababu Naidu’s speech

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Police arrested eight persons on Wednesday for allegedly creating disturbance during the ‘Nara Hamara-TDP Hamara’ meeting in Guntur, which was addressed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

During the meeting held on Tuesday, the accused - Sk Zubedar, Sk Eliyaz, Sk Mukthu alias Mukthiyar, SM Muzauddin, Sk Mahaboob Basha, Sk Zubedar Ahmed, Sk Attar Salman and Zikria of Nandyal in Kurnool district - raised anti-government slogans denouncing the government for doing nothing for minorities in the past four years and for not allocating enough funds for their welfare.

The Chief Minister was found making repeated gestures towards the youths suggesting they stay quiet. When they continued to creat nuisance, police took them away from the venue. Following the incident, TDP leader Sk Meera Vali lodged a complaint with Old Guntur police.

After conducting an inquiry, police arrested the eight and they were reported to have come to the meeting on the instructions of a YSR Congress leader Sk Habibullah. According to DSP K Srinivasulu, cases were booked against the eight under sections 505, 505 (2) (public mischief), 120b (Criminal Conspiracy) of IPC and Sec 7 of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act.