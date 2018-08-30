Home States Andhra Pradesh

HC upholds stay on Swami Paripoornananda’s externment

The bench passed the order on the appeal filed by the state government alleging that the swami had been spreading hatred against minority communities.

Published: 30th August 2018 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:Refusing to consider the Telangana government’s plea for grant of stay on the order of a single judge, a division bench of the High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Swami Paripoornananda to respond to the appeal filed by the state government against the order of a single judge who recently suspended the externment orders issued against the swami on July 10, 14 and 15 this year by the Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates respectively, barring him from entering the city for a period of six months under the Telangana Prevention of Anti-social and hazardous activities Act, 1980.

No order can be passed without hearing the arguments of Paripoornananda Swami, the bench noted and granted liberty to the government to file a counter affidavit in the case.

The bench passed the order on the appeal filed by the state government alleging that the swami had been spreading hatred against minority communities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Swami Paripoornananda Cyberabad and Rachakonda police Anti-social

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals