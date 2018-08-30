HC upholds stay on Swami Paripoornananda’s externment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:Refusing to consider the Telangana government’s plea for grant of stay on the order of a single judge, a division bench of the High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Swami Paripoornananda to respond to the appeal filed by the state government against the order of a single judge who recently suspended the externment orders issued against the swami on July 10, 14 and 15 this year by the Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates respectively, barring him from entering the city for a period of six months under the Telangana Prevention of Anti-social and hazardous activities Act, 1980.

No order can be passed without hearing the arguments of Paripoornananda Swami, the bench noted and granted liberty to the government to file a counter affidavit in the case.

The bench passed the order on the appeal filed by the state government alleging that the swami had been spreading hatred against minority communities.