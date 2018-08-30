Home States Andhra Pradesh

YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s new promise: 100% literacy

YSR Congress president YS Jaganmohan Reddy has promised to make 100 per cent literacy in the State and take care of education of every child.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSR Congress president YS Jaganmohan Reddy has promised to make 100 per cent literacy in the State and take care of education of every child. Addressing a mammoth public meeting at Anakapalli in the district on Wednesday, he said according to the 2011 Census there is 32 per cent illiteracy in the State and the YSRC aims to change the situation by ensuring that everyone in the State is literate.

He said if his party is voted to power in the 2019 Assembly elections, his government would carve out a separate Anakapalli district and work for its overall development.  Stating that the TDP government had completely neglected the fee reimbursement scheme, resulting in high dropout rate among  BC, SC and ST students, he promised total fee reimbursement if his party comes to power.

“Our government will sanction `20,000 per student every year towards hostel and mess charges. Besides, every family, which comes forward to join its children in schools, colleges or universities, will be provided with `15,000 financial assistance,” he announced.

On the proposed merger of Anakapalli municipality with the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), the YSR chief wondered what benefits its people of the town would get if the decision was implemented.

Jagan alleged that whenever TDP comes to power, it weakens the cooperative sector.Naidu, in order to promote his family-owned Heritage Dairy, had strategically made Visakha Dairy a family organisation and forced Sangam Dairy in Guntur district to go the same way. He attacked TDP for its latest ‘Malli Nuvve Ravali’ campaign.

