Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat in Kurnool for RSS meeting

By Express News Service

KURNOOL:BJP national president Amit Shah and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Mantralayam on Thursday night for a three-day ‘Chintan Bhaitak’ of the Sangh Parivar beginning Friday. Though RSS and BJP leaders were tight-lipped, sources told TNIE that the meeting will discuss the roadmap for the 2019 elections besides taking stock of the current political situation in the country.

When contacted, BJP State vice-president K Kapileswaraiah said 250 top leaders from 32 Sangh affiliates including the BJP, and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad will attend the brainstorming session. BJP district president K Harish Babu said such a meeting of the wider Sangh was being held for the first time in the district.