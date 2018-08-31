Carriage Repair Shop to resume full-fledged operations

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Carriage Repair Shop (CRS) run by the Indian Railways and administered by the South Central Railway (SCR) in Tirupati, is set to resume operations in a full-fledged manner. Railway Employees Unions and leaders of CRS Staff Union received an assurance in this regard from SCR General Manager Vinod Kumar Yadav on Thursday.

He visited CRS and inspected the establishment of Tiruchanur railway station in front of the Carriage Repair Shop, where several issues are interlinked. Construction of underground pathway from the main road to CRS for the convenience of both travellers and the staff and residents of both sides of the track was put forward. Due to the new station, there will be restrictions on crossing the railway track.

Hence, employees appealed to the SCR General Manager for the construction of Railway Under Bridge, for which he agreed and instructed the officials to come up with proposals in this regard. He promised to complete it along with the ongoing projects.

The SCR GM said that sanctioned vacancies would be filled and the number has reached 260. He also stated that proportionate recruitment is needed with enforcement of 1,176 coaches a year from CRS. Lab vacancies would also be filled.