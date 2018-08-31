End mafia rule, bring back auction of sand, builders urge government

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: “We do not want sand free of cost. Let sand reaches be auctioned. We are prepared to purchase sand. Free sand policy, introduced by the TDP government with good intention, has resulted in loss of revenue to the government and harassment by officials and local leaders,” GVVS Narayana, Chairman, CREDAI Visakhapatnam chapter, has said.

Addressing a press conference along with Visakhapatnam Quarry Lorry Owners’ Welfare Association (VQLOWA) leaders here on Thursday, Narayana said everybody knows how the free sand policy is being misused, but no action is being taken against the irregularities. The government should take stringent action against sand mafia in Srikakulam, he demanded.

“Artificial shortage of sand has been affecting the construction sector for the last four to five years but it has become more pronounced after introduction of free sand policy. The sand mafia, comprising officials from Mines, Enforcement and Revenue departments and local leaders, has scuttled the free sand policy, resulting in hardship to transporters of sand and adversely affecting construction activity,” he alleged and appealed to the Chief Minister to intervene in the matter and see that the 100 seized lorries were released. He demanded that the system of auctioning sand reaches be re-introduced.

VQLOWA leaders Madhava Rao and KV Ramana alleged that sand reaches were under the control of local mafia. “We will intensify our agitation against the seizure of 100 lorries in Srikakulam district if the government fails to stop harassment of truckers,’’ they warned. CREDAI leader P Koteswara Rao said about 200 to 250 lorry loads of sand is required revery day.

The week-long strike by the lorry owners would adversely affect construction activity which has been going in a big way in Visakhapatnam district, he said. He pointed out that sand is abundantly available and there are about 30 sand reaches in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts from where sand is transported to Visakhapatnam.

