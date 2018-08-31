Home States Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad High Court pulls up Poonam Malakondaiah for contempt of court

The Court questioned the rationale behind the government’s decision to cancel supply orders, but still ask bidders Pavan Silk Mills and Anitha Texcot to supply the said material till September 30.

Hyderabad High Court. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:Taking serious note of the AP government distributing kits under Basavatarakam Mother Kits Scheme despite its order staying all further proceedings pertaining to the finalisation of tenders for the supply of hampers, the Hyderabad High Court on Thursday suo moto issued notice to principal secretary (Health) Poonam Malakondaiah seeking an answer as to why action should not be taken for contempt of court. The Court questioned the rationale behind the government’s decision to cancel supply orders, but still ask bidders Pavan Silk Mills and Anitha Texcot to supply the said material till September 30.

Justice A Rajasheker Reddy passed the order while hearing a petition filed by Maa Yarn and Fibres from Guntur seeking direction to the State government to call for fresh tenders for supplying the kits to government hospitals and institutions through an e-procurement platform. The petitioner challenged the government’s decision to award the contract to the two allegedly ineligible companies.

The judge had stayed the government notification and all proceedings pursuant to the tender. When the matter came up for hearing on Thursday, advocate T Nagarjuna Reddy, produced a copy of the government order cancelling  supply orders, but at the same time asking respondent companies to supply kits up to September 30. After perusing the same, Justice Reddy expressed displeasure at the State’s decision and took serious view of the violation of the earlier order of the court.

While suspending the government’s order directing the respondent companies to supply the kits till September 30, the judge suo moto issued contempt notices to the health secretary to respond to the issue and adjourned the case by four weeks.

