Onion glut has farmers on the edge in Kurnool

KURNOOL:The Kurnool Market Yard is being flooded with onions even as farmers wait anxiously for buyers. Though the market price for the produce is reasonably good, the fact that only a few buyers are coming forward is giving ryots sleepless nights.

Hundreds of lorries laden with onions are arriving at the market every day. In view of glut and lack of buyers, stocks are piling up, leaving no space for fresh arrivals. Farmers fear huge losses if the onions grow old. Tension is palpable among the ryots as they demand additional counters for disposal of the produce.

Nearly 40 lorries and 300 tractors carrying onions have been arriving at the market daily for the past few days. It means, nearly 30,000 quintals of onions has flooded the market from Kurnool, Anantapur and Ballary and parts of Karnataka and Telangana.

Less than 12,000 quintals of onion was sold till Thursday. Presently, the price of onions per quintal between Rs 800 and Rs 1400 at the market yard here. It is better than the amount it fetches at Tadepalligudem, Hyderabad and Vijayawada, some buyers say. The market yard secretary reasoned that farmers from other States brought their produce to the yard because of attractive prices. The supply is much more than demand now.