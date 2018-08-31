Home States Andhra Pradesh

Petitioner Borrugadda Anil Kumar alleges illegal detention

He sought the court to issue directions for payment of compensation for the detention and harassment.

Published: 31st August 2018 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Petitioner Borrugadda Anil Kumar from Guntur district has recently approached the Hyderabad High Court complaining that the police have illegally detained and harassed him by entering into his house forcibly as part of vengeance against him for filing PIL against the activities that took place in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). He sought the court to issue directions for payment of compensation for the detention and harassment.

The court directed the police to place full details of the issue before it and adjourned the case hearing to September 4. Principal Secretary to Home, Anantapur and Guntur district SPs and others concerned were named as the respondents.

Earlier, petitioner’s counsel R Krishna Murthy told the court that Anantapur police had illegally detained the petitioner on August 3 and harassed him.However, the petitioner’s name was not mentioned in the FIR.

TAGS
Borrugadda Anil Kumar Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Petitioner

