Home States Andhra Pradesh

Task Force chases lorry, seizes 100 red logs

Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force SP P Ravi Shankar said on receiving a tip-off, Inspector Ashok Kumar and his team lay in wait on Chennai highway at Puttur on Wednesday night.

Published: 31st August 2018 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

The lorry carrying red sanders logs seized by the Task Force at Nagari in Chittoor district on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI:Task Force sleuths intercepted a lorry smuggling red sanders logs at Nagari in Chittoor district on Thursday after a hot chase for a distance of 23 km. Two red sanders smugglers were nabbed and the lorry was seized at the border of AP. Three other smugglers managed to escape.

Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force SP P Ravi Shankar said on receiving a tip-off, Inspector Ashok Kumar and his team lay in wait on Chennai highway at Puttur on Wednesday night. A lorry carrying 100 red sanders logs was on its way to Tamil Nadu from Narayanavanam. When it reached Puttur, the Task Force team tried to stop it. But the lorry driver sped away without stopping the vehicle. The Task Force team chased the lorry up to Nagari and intercepted it at the bypass road. Lorry driver Subramani of Tamil Nadu and Balavardhan Reddy of Kadiri were apprehended. Three others accompanying the lorry, managed to escape.The SP and ASP Lakshminarayana appreciated CI Ashok Kumar and SI Soma Sekhar for intercepting the lorry after a hot chase.

Constable’s honesty
Task Force head constable Nagendra Prasad on his way to Rayachoti from Gurramkonda, found a wallet containing H11,000 cash and 5 ATM cards of three banks. He informed the matter to one of the bank managers and got the address and phone number of the person who lost his wallet. He called the owner K Ramanjaneyulu of Rajanagaram to the Task Force office in Tirupati and handed over the wallet to him. His honesty was appreciated by all.

TTD Trust Board member’s car driver held, L47.8 lakh, three mobiles recovered   
Kurnool: TTD Trust Board member Meda Ramakrishna Reddy’s car driver who fled with H50 lakh on August 15, was nabbed by police on the outskirts of Kurnool on Thursday. The police recovered H48,04,750 from him. The incident took place while the TTD Trust Board member and his son were returning from Hyderabad. DSP S Yugandhar Babu said that the accused V Mallikarjuna (35) of Chennampalli village in Kadapa district, stole the money from the car when Ramakrishna and Rajampet MLA Mallikarjuna Reddy stopped at Raj Vihar Hotel for lunch.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chittoor district P Ravi Shankar Lorry smuggling red sanders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing