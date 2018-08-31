Task Force chases lorry, seizes 100 red logs

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI:Task Force sleuths intercepted a lorry smuggling red sanders logs at Nagari in Chittoor district on Thursday after a hot chase for a distance of 23 km. Two red sanders smugglers were nabbed and the lorry was seized at the border of AP. Three other smugglers managed to escape.

Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force SP P Ravi Shankar said on receiving a tip-off, Inspector Ashok Kumar and his team lay in wait on Chennai highway at Puttur on Wednesday night. A lorry carrying 100 red sanders logs was on its way to Tamil Nadu from Narayanavanam. When it reached Puttur, the Task Force team tried to stop it. But the lorry driver sped away without stopping the vehicle. The Task Force team chased the lorry up to Nagari and intercepted it at the bypass road. Lorry driver Subramani of Tamil Nadu and Balavardhan Reddy of Kadiri were apprehended. Three others accompanying the lorry, managed to escape.The SP and ASP Lakshminarayana appreciated CI Ashok Kumar and SI Soma Sekhar for intercepting the lorry after a hot chase.

Constable’s honesty

Task Force head constable Nagendra Prasad on his way to Rayachoti from Gurramkonda, found a wallet containing H11,000 cash and 5 ATM cards of three banks. He informed the matter to one of the bank managers and got the address and phone number of the person who lost his wallet. He called the owner K Ramanjaneyulu of Rajanagaram to the Task Force office in Tirupati and handed over the wallet to him. His honesty was appreciated by all.

TTD Trust Board member’s car driver held, L47.8 lakh, three mobiles recovered

Kurnool: TTD Trust Board member Meda Ramakrishna Reddy’s car driver who fled with H50 lakh on August 15, was nabbed by police on the outskirts of Kurnool on Thursday. The police recovered H48,04,750 from him. The incident took place while the TTD Trust Board member and his son were returning from Hyderabad. DSP S Yugandhar Babu said that the accused V Mallikarjuna (35) of Chennampalli village in Kadapa district, stole the money from the car when Ramakrishna and Rajampet MLA Mallikarjuna Reddy stopped at Raj Vihar Hotel for lunch.