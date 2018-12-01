Deputy Superintendent of Police from AP arrested by Hyderabad cops for forgery

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) working in the AP special police battalion was arrested by Cyberabad police on charges of cheating, forgery, impersonation and robbery, following a complaint by his wife.

P Nagadurga Prasad (50) alias PND Prasad working as an Assistant Commandant at the IX APSP battalion was arrested in Chittoor district and brought to the city on a PT warrant, police said. A case of threatening and obstructing the duties of a public servant were registered and he was arrested on Sunday and lodged in Tirupati sub-jail.

Bachupally police got information of his arrest and sent special teams to Tiruchanuru.