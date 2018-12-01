Home States Andhra Pradesh

Deputy Superintendent of Police from AP arrested by Hyderabad cops for forgery

Bachupally police got information of his arrest and sent special teams to Tiruchanuru.

Published: 01st December 2018 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose for arrest.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) working in the AP special police battalion was arrested by Cyberabad police on charges of cheating, forgery, impersonation and robbery, following a complaint by his wife.

P Nagadurga Prasad (50) alias PND Prasad working as an Assistant Commandant at the IX APSP battalion was arrested in Chittoor district and brought to the city on a PT warrant,  police said. A case of threatening and obstructing the duties of a public servant were registered and he was arrested on Sunday and lodged in Tirupati sub-jail.

Bachupally police got information of his arrest and sent special teams to Tiruchanuru.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deputy Superintendent of Police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp