Hyderabad High Court seeks State’s response to project impact on locals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Hyderabad High Court on Friday directed the Centre, Andhra Pradesh government and the State Pollution Control Board to respond to a petition filed alleging that no action was taken to protect people living in various villages near Polavaram from illegal dumping of muck, slush and mud by contractors of the project being constructed on Godavari river in East and West Godavari districts.

The bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice SV Bhatt passed this order after hearing a petition filed by K Ranga Rao, a farmer from East Godavari district. Rao said the failure of the authorities to take requisite steps for the locals’ safety living in Polavaram project’s vicinity while dumping muck and soil dumping at landfill sites near Polavaram town and settlement villages of Mamidigondhi, Mulalanka, Deveragondhi and other villages, was illegal.

Petitioner’s counsel NS Arjun Kumar said the recent incident of a cave-in of a road near the project had terrified the people of Polavaram and nearby villages. It, he said, occurred due to the authorities’ failure to follow norms related to landfill sites. Such violations could be due to the State government’s pressure to complete the project in a record time.

Besides, the project’s blasting works led to huge cracks on the walls of people’s homes, he said and urged the HC to direct the government to undertake a study on environmental and geological impact on the locals due to ongoing project works.