HC sentences WG collector to one month jail term in contempt case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious view of non-implementation of the order passed earlier by the court, Justice MS Ramachandra Rao on Friday sentenced K Bhaskar, West Godavari district collector and chairman of District SC Service Cooperative Society Limited, to one month imprisonment (civil) and to pay a fine of Rs 2,000 in a contempt case.

In 2016, SV Seshagiri Rao and five others, working as junior assistants in the Cooperative Society, approached the High Court with a plea to regularise their services. On November 18, 2016, Justice Ramachandra Rao, in his interim order, directed the authorities concerned to pay salaries to the petitioners from September 2015 to November 2016 and also in future. When the interim order was not implemented, the petitioners filed a contempt case seeking action against AP SC Cooperative Finance Corporation managing director Vijay Kumar, district collector K Bhaskar and another. When the matter came up for hearing on Friday, the government counsel urged the court to adjourn the case hearing since the dispute was pending before the Supreme Court. Refusing to consider the plea, the judge reminded that the Apex Court had not stayed the order passed by the High Court.

Stating that the authorities wilfully did not implement the court orders, Justice Rao sentenced the district collector to one month imprisonment and imposed a fine of `2,000. The judge, however, kept the said order in abeyance for six weeks to facilitate the contemnor to file an appeal.