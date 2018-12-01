‘Misuse’ of PURSE funds hits AU research associates

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Misuse of Central Government-sponsored DST PURSE-II Program funds in Andhra University has come to light.The information about the CBI preliminary probe into the fund misuse has become a hot topic on the AU campus.

The Department of Science and Technology had selected AU for the ‘Promotion of University Research and Scientific Excellence (PURSE-II) program and sanctioned Rs 7.5 crore for 2014-17 (A total of Rs 16 crore for five years and Rs 3.83 crore per year plus Rs 68 lakh). As AU has failed to submit proper Utilisation Certificates for that funds, the DST has stalled further funding, which resulted in ouster of 13 research associates employed under the head of ‘PURSE Program Manpower’.

Following complaints of misuse of PURSE-II Program funds, CBI sleuths reportedly visited the AU campus in August and conducted a preliminary inquiry into the matter. After the preliminary CBI inquiry, the AU authorities also ordered a probe into the issue. The PURSE Program coordinator has conducted the inquiry.

On Friday, a group of PURSE-II program manpower members (Research Associates) who worked in the Advanced Analytical Laboratory (AAL) met the AU Rector and Registrar and submitted memoranda seeking job security and payment of salary dues.

The Central Government had selected AU along with 15 other educational institutions in the country for the PURSE-II Program of Department of Science and Technology for a period of five years from September 2014 to September 2019. It released Rs 3.83 crore in January 2015 towards first year funding of the program. As submission of Utilisation Certificates and other necessary documents delayed, the second year (2016) funds were released in January 2017. The third and fourth year funds are yet to be released.

According to sources, the third year funding was stalled by the DST authorities as they found huge lapses in the first and second year UCs and documents. Though the DST directed the AU authorities to rectify the lapses and send correct UCs along with the reports on progress of the program, the AU authorities had ‘failed’ to do so. As a result, the third year funding was stalled by the Centre. After receiving complaints, the CBI sleuths conducted a preliminary inquiry into the matter.

With the funds of two years, the AU established Advanced Analytical Laboratory (AAL) which contains 24 advanced technical apparatus. AU allows its students and faculty as well as research fellows from engineering, science and pharmacy colleges to do tests in AAL by charging a nominal fee. It also allows outsiders of AU with a marginally high fee. Since its establishment, AAL has earned about Rs 30 lakh as fee.

To run the AAL, AU authorities appointed 18 research associates (termed as DST PURSE-II Program Manpower Members) on temporary basis. Of them, only 13 are working now. Their salary bill amounts to Rs 2.1 lakh per month.

As the DST had stalled the release of third year funding to AU, the 13 research assistants have not been getting their salaries for the past 11 months. Though they are not getting monthly salary, the research assistants have continued in their job with a hope that they will get salaries whenever PURSE funds are released. “Finally, we were told by the PURSE-II Program coordinator that we had lost our jobs with effect from October 31, 2018 and we are not required to attend duties henceforth. The coordinator informed the matter to us on November 12 and the attendance registers were closed. We urged the Rector and Registrar to protect our jobs and help us in getting our pending salary,” Dr K Vijaya Babu, Research Associate, AAL, told TNIE.

DST Coordinator Prof U Shameem confirmed stoppage of PURSE-II program funds. On the directive of the university Vice- Chancellor, the coordinator conducted an inquiry into the allegations of misuse of funds. “During my inquiry, I have found nothing wrong in this regard. I submitted the inquiry report to the Vice-Chancellor. The AU authorities will take further action on the issue based on the inquiry report,” Prof Shameem said.