Real Time Monitoring System for waste collection all set to start

The move is to ensure that collection of 100 per cent garbage, dry and wet, is being achieved in Guntur.

Published: 01st December 2018 07:59 AM

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur Municipal Corporation has completed installation of radio frequency identification (RFID) tags at every household in the city and distributed equipment to sanitary workers to check updates of house-to-house garbage collection through its real time monitoring system (RTMS).

The move is to ensure that collection of 100 per cent garbage, dry and wet, is being achieved in Guntur. For the purpose, the civic body has divided 62 wards into 736 micro-pockets with each one consisting of around 350 households. Sanitation workers, who will be connected to the RTMS, are being given 5-day training on scanners they need to carry with them at all times while at work.  

The officials have allotted five workers for two pockets and will also give them maps with locations of households. GMC Deputy Commissioner D Srinivasa Rao said 1.10 lakh households were given the RFID tag and 450 of 736 scanners were allotted. The training for sanitation workers has begun on Friday and they are being told to commit to their duties and keep the city clean, he said.

GMC Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar said the RTMS would be useful to improve sanitation. He said, “Sanitation workers will be required to scan the RFID tag after collection of garbage from a  household. As such, there is no scope for missing any house,” and asked the public to cooperate with the workers and not to litter roads. 

