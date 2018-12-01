Swachh Survekshan 2019: Civic body to sell dry waste for recycling in R’varam

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: As part of Swachh Survekshan 2019, the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC) has planned to start selling dry waste to recyclers.For this, RMC Additional Commissioner NVV Satyanarayana Rao recently conducted a meeting with select recyclers to finalise terms and conditions. According to the plan, the sanitation staff will collect dry waste from all the 50 divisions and would keep the amount they generated from selling garbage with them. The civic body said the move was to encourage the workers to keep the city clean as the ‘swachh’ survey would begin from January 4.

The RMC officer said around 50 metric tonne of dry waste was generated in the city limits daily and urged residents to keep their premises clean. Krishnachand, an expert on urban infrastructure, Saikiran, urban planner and others took part in the meet.