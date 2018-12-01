Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tirumala laddus will now come in paper boxes

The famous, tasty Tirumala prasadam — laddu — would soon be packed and sold in paper boxes, signalling a shift away from plastic bags.

Published: 01st December 2018 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The famous, tasty Tirumala prasadam — laddu — would soon be packed and sold in paper boxes, signalling a shift away from plastic bags.The Tirumala Tirupat Devsthanam (TTD) had decided to ban the use of plastic bags in the temple premises and tested the paper boxes. According to TTD officials, the boxes don’t get affected by ghee, oil or moisture.

The shift to paper boxes, once initiated, will make Tirumala a plastic-free hill town in its true sense.The TTD administration is planning to do away with  polythene covers used for carrying the laddus and instead use food grade paper boxes. While Tirupati city has successfully implemented a ban on single use covers, plates and cups made of plastic, the temple town is taking steps to dispense with the usage of plastic carry bags.

After mulling various options, including introducing biodegradable plastic covers and cloth/jute bags, the TTD has planned to settle for paper boxes, similar to those used in bakeries.On coming to know that such boxes are in use at Srisailam Devasthanam, TTD EO AK Singhal chose to replicate the idea at Tirumala first, followed by Tiruchanur and other local temples.

Plastic-free

The TTD estate officer and health officer held meetings with hoteliers and shopkeepers etc to dispense with usage of plastic carry bags in Tirumala
70,000 to 90,000 devotees visit Tirumala on normal days and 1 lakh or more on weekends and auspicious days

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp