Village Revenue Officer caught taking bribe of Rs 3,000

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a village revenue officer (VRO) red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000. The officer, identified as Meesala Koteswara Rao, was posted in Machavaram mandal.

ACB Additional SP A Suresh Babu said a trap was laid after one Nellore Narasimha Rao lodged a complaint with the ACB stating that the VRO demanded Rs 5,000 in cash for online registration of his 3-acre land. The complainant had submitted relevant documents on November 8 and, 10 days later, the VRO demanded money. The bribed amount and land documents were recovered from the official.