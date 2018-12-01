Home States Andhra Pradesh

Why plant decorative saplings and cut old trees? High Court asks contractors

Hyderabad High Court (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing concern over felling of old trees by the road contractors, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Friday directed the contractors concerned to give explanation on implementation of the agreement reached by them with the government. “What was the use of planting saplings for decorative purpose in place of the old trees which were cut down in the name of various projects?” the bench remarked.

The bench of Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice SV Bhatt was dealing with the PIL filed by advocate T Rajinikanth Reddy against cutting of trees, including those which were over 50 years old, on the road leading to Mallepally towards Nagarjuna Sagar near Rangareddy gudem in Nalgonda district for the purpose of laying pipeline, without obtaining permission from the competent authority.  

Petitioner’s counsel T Srinivas told the court that several trees of over 50 years, have been cut down on the said road in violation of the AP WALTA Act and more trees will be cut down for  the pipeline works. Earlier, a PIL was filed against felling of trees but it was still pending, he added.

Government counsel for forests, Pramada Reddy, said that as per the agreement, the contractor concerned has to plant five saplings in place of cutting one tree.

Meanwhile, the counsel appearing for the contractor submitted that so far only the trees which were present upto two kilometers of the road have been cut down, as against the total length of 45 km of the road. Plantation of trees would be taken up only after completion of road widening works, he added.
After hearing both sides, the bench directed the contractor concerned to file an affidavit explaining the steps taken for implementation of the agreement reached in respect of plantation of trees, and adjourned the case hearing by two weeks.

Hyderabad High Court

