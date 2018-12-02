Home States Andhra Pradesh

40 kg of plastic waste removed from cow’s stomach at SVVU hospital

The cow’s owner Jayakumar of Avilala used to leave it to roam on the village outskirts and eat whatever available near garbage dumps.

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Exposing the ill-effects of indiscriminate dumping of plastic waste and how the stray cattle are falling prey to consumption of polythene along with food waste, veterinarians have saved the life of a cow by removing nearly 40 kg of plastic waste, cloth pieces and undigested food from its stomach. 

The cow’s owner Jayakumar of Avilala used to leave it to roam on the village outskirts and eat whatever available near garbage dumps. The bovine stopped eating fodder and it was not able to feed its calf as the plastic waste stuck in its stomach.

 The cow which gave birth to a calf on November 22, had not been able to stand or walk. Sensing that its life was in danger, Jayakumar took the cow to the local veterinarian, who referred the case to  Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University hospital. The cow was in a critical condition when it was brought to the SVVU hospital.  The clinical examination of the cow revealed accumulation of plastic waste in its stomach, Dr S Bharathi of SVVU hospital, told Express. 

A team of doctors under the guidance of Dr Raghunath and Dr S Bharathi, successfully conducted a surgery and removed 40 kg of plastic waste from the cow’s stomach. Dr Naga Gauthami and veterinary students also joined the effort to save the cow. “After the surgery, the cow is out of danger. But it is not in a condition to stand or walk. We have shifted it to SV Veterinary University for keeping it under observation for a few days,” the doctors said.

They further said, “We are planning for the next surgical procedure after three or four days to give a new lease of life to the cow.” Veterinarians say, the timely removal of plastic waste from the cow’s stomach saved its life. Stray cattle, which feed on leftovers dumped in polythene bags, end up with their stomach full of plastic. It results in bloating as the animal’s intestines get blocked. If left unattended for long, the animal will die, they added. 

