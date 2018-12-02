Cops crack robbery case in 24 hours

By Express News Service

KAKINADA : The East Godavari police arrested 3 accused and solved a robbery case within 24 hours. Superintendent of Police Vishal Gunni, revealing the details about the incident at a press meet in District Police Office, said the accused– identified as Behara Kopparaju (40), Sivakrishna (28) and Bhaskar (48)–observed gold jewellery and cash in one Tadi Ranga Rao’s house. The trio belonged to the same area of Kakinada. Kopparaju was drowned in debts and decided to rob the victim.

Proceeding with their plan, they robbed his house on November 29 at 3 pm.

While Sivakrishna broke the locker, the other two accused kept a watch. The trio looted 445 gram of gold and 404 gram of silver ornaments worth `18.5 lakh along with `7.20 lakh in cash.

Ranga Rao, upon finding the doors of his locker open, reported the same to the police. After arrestomg the accused, they recovered gold jewellery and cash.