Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cops crack robbery case in 24 hours

Proceeding with their plan, they robbed his house on November 29 at 3 pm. 

Published: 02nd December 2018 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KAKINADA : The East Godavari police arrested 3 accused and solved a robbery case within 24 hours. Superintendent of Police Vishal Gunni, revealing the details about the incident at a press meet in District Police Office, said the accused– identified as Behara Kopparaju (40), Sivakrishna (28) and Bhaskar (48)–observed gold jewellery and cash in one Tadi Ranga Rao’s house. The trio belonged to the same area of Kakinada. Kopparaju was drowned in debts and decided to rob the victim.

Proceeding with their plan, they robbed his house on November 29 at 3 pm. 
While Sivakrishna broke the locker, the other two accused kept a watch. The trio looted 445 gram of gold and 404 gram of silver ornaments worth `18.5 lakh along with `7.20 lakh in cash.

Ranga Rao, upon finding the doors of his locker open, reported the same to the police. After arrestomg the accused, they recovered gold jewellery and cash. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp