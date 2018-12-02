Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Demand for organic produce rising’

The farmers, who attended the seminar, were requested to register their names in the Forward Protection Organisation and get benefits from the Horticulture Department.

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : The State government will provide every possible assistance to ryots inclined towards organic farming, KVRN Kishore, assistant director of the Agriculture Marketing Department, said in a seminar organised here on Saturday. “As consumers are rapidly becoming conscious of their health, more people are coming forward to buy vegetables grown by organic farming.

The department, in order to encourage this, is providing exclusive outlets and marketing facilities to organic farmers at rythu bazars,” he said, while addressing the meeting to discuss the benefits of crops produced by natural technique.  

Suggesting the ryots to make good use of the schemes being provided by the Horticulture Department, he said prices at which organic produce were being sold were not only pocket-friendly to consumers, but also gave a good profit margin to farmers. 

R Devanand Kumar, assistant director of the Horticulture Department, said demand for organically-grown vegetables was on the rise and stressed on the need for creating more awareness among the public to increase market potentiality.

