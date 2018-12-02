Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur Congress leaders join YSRC  

Published: 02nd December 2018 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM:  YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy resumed his Praja Sankalpa Yatra in Palakonda and Rajam assembly segments on Saturday on the 309th day and covered several villages. He started the yatra from the outskirts of Palakonda and toured Gopalapuram, Mangalapuram cross, Nagavali Bridge cross, Boddavalasa cross, Sankili, Chinnayyapeta, Majjiramudupeta and Ungarada Metta.

He walked about 9.1 km on Saturday and the total distance covered reached 3,343.2 km. Several mandal Congress leaders of Guntur joined the YSRC in the presence of Jagan alleging that they were hurt over the alliance of the Congress with the TDP in Telangana.

Similarly farmers of Annavaram of Palakonda mandal met Jagan during the walkathon and sought a flood bund at the Nagavali river after he became the chief minister. Weavers met the YSRC chief and sought a separate corporation besides providing opportunities in politics. Farmers of Chinnayyapeta met Jagan and express their grievances with the privatisation of the Sankili Sugar Factory.

