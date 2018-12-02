Home States Andhra Pradesh

HC notice to AP govt, Dhanush Infotech

RBSK is a programme aimed at providing comprehensive health care to all the children up to 18 years of age.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court issued notices to the Andhra Pradesh State special chief secretary to medical, health and family welfare, commissioner of health and family welfare, managing director of AP Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation and the director of Dhanush Infotech Private Limited for filing counter affidavits in the PIL filed challenging award of tender to the latter company for implementing the Centre-sponsored Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) in the State.

RBSK is a programme aimed at providing comprehensive health care to all the children up to 18 years of age. The bench passed the order in the PIL filed by Prajadhana Parirakshnana Samithi, complaining that the authorities have failed to take action on the representation made by it alleging fraud played by the Dhanush company in getting the tender for the said work.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that the Centre has launched the RBSK programme in 2013 with an intention to improve the quality of life of children of the country through early detection of birth defects, diseases, deficiencies, development delays and disability by conducting health screening test and providing treatment through mobile medical units. 

