Holiday for High Court on election day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A general holiday has been declared on December 7 to the Hyderabad High Court and all the subordinate courts situated in the State in view of elections to Telangana State Assembly.

In a notification issued by the High Court registrar general Ch Manavendranath Roy, holiday was also declared for the judicial academy, State Legal Services Authority of AP and Telangana and the High Court Legal Services Committee which are under the administrative control of High Court. In view of the said holiday, Dec 15 has been declared as the working day for the High Court.