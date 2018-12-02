‘I brought investments and put Hyd on global map’

Home States Andhra Pradesh

If People’s Front comes to  power in Telangana then the CM will be a  Congress person.

HYDERABAD:  Launching a no-holds-barred attack against TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, TDP chief and AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that fearing defeat, Rao has been misleading Telangana people that if People’s Front is voted to power, Telangana’s interests would be compromised.

During a road show in Rajendranagar and Sanathnagar Assembly constituencies on Saturday, Naidu said: “Fear of defeat has gripped KCR. He is misleading Telangana people that I will remotely control the government here. Why would I do that? I have ruled the united AP for nine years and won the hearts of everyone including Telangana people. Now  I’m the Chief Minister of AP and working for its development.

If People’s Front comes to  power in Telangana then the CM will be a  Congress person. I only wish to see Telangana’s  development,” Naidu said in an effort to dismiss TRS propaganda. Stepping up his attack on the TRS, Naidu said:  “I  never said I built Hyderabad. Hyderabad was build by Quli Qutb Shah. But I’m reiterating that Cyberabad was built me. I have travelled round the world and brought global companies here.

KTR says that by constructing four buildings, I’m claiming to have developed the city. My contribution did not stop with four walls. From developing Hitec City to putting Hyderabad on the world map happened during my regime. Did KCR and KTR  contribute anything for the city? Except Pragati  Bhavan and farm house,”  Naidu thundered. 

“Did  KCR implement at least one scheme or policy for the people which he can proudly claim in his rule? I put all my energies for the development of  Hyderabad.  Did KCR bring any investment. Ask any one  industrialist? My contribution is evident in every corner of Hyderabad.  Microsoft, Mindspace, IIIT,  Shamshabad Greenfield Airport...all came up due to my efforts. I have even sacrificed the post of Prime Minister twice to focus on Hyderabad’s development.

If TDP was not there, where would KCR  have been today?” Naidu questioned speaking at Manikonda.
The TDP president also used the occasion to take on the BJP terming that  PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah are a dangerous jodi who are unleashing  vendetta on opposition parties,  misuing CBI, ED and other Central agencies. He even trained his guns at YSRC chief Jagan saying that he is indirectly supporting TRS.

Naidu campaigns for niece
Later  in the day,  Naidu’s road show passed through Kukatpally  constituency, where late Nandamuri Harikrishna’s daugther Suhasini is taking on the TRS. “TRS leaders  are questioning why I  came to Telangana? If they see the huge turnout  and response to our campaign in Kukatpally, they will get the answer.  Kuktapally has always been a TDP bastion and people will ensure her victory with huge majority.  Even TRS candidate Madhavaram Krishna Rao  also won from TDP and betrayed us. You should teach him a lesson” exhorted Naidu, as crowds cheered.

