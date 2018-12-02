‘Inaidu poking nose in ts politics, trs will return favour in ap’

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making clear his displeasure with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for “interfering in Telangana’s affairs” and campaigning across the State for Congress-led Praja Kutami ahead of the Assembly polls, TRS leader KT Rama Rao said his party too would meddle in Andhra Pradesh politics. The caretaker minister was speaking during Mana Hyderabad — Mana Andari Hyderabad programme at Barath Nagar.

“We don’t want to trouble anyone, but as elders say, be prepared to get stung if you poke your finger in an anthill. Naidu has poked his nose in our business. We’ll do so in Andhra to eliminate him from politics... Naidu is riding on the back of money power and the media. There is a saying here that if a tall man hurts a short man, he will have God’s wrath to deal with,” Rama Rao warned. He went on to say that Congress president Rahul Gandhi distributes seats and Naidu distributes notes, “But you have a weapon to send them packing: Your vote,” Rama Rao said.

Interestingly, the TRS scion was all praise for Jana Sena boss Pawan Kalyan and YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, triggering speculation that either or both parties may in the near future join the Federal Front — the anti-BJP, anti-Congress alliance TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao is putting together. Addressing the crowd including a sizable number of Seemandhra settlers, he said: “Peddalu (elder) Pawan Kalyan too complimented Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s development works.”

He added that his party was working for the progress of all communities without discriminating on the basis of religion or caste.He also condemned the attack on Jagan at Visakhapatnam Airport. Recalling Nandamuri Harikrishna’s death in a road accident he said, “His body was brought from Nalgonda to Hyderabad. His funeral was conducted with State honours. The chief minister and I paid the tributes to him,” Rama Rao said.

Rama Rao said he had no ill will for his opponents and wished everyone the best. “We wished that our political opponents too are happy. We don’t want them to incur any loss,” Rama Rao said.

Taking a dig at PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy who has vowed not to shave until Congress comes to power, KTR said, “Growing a beard won’t make you Gabbar Singh (role played by Pawan Kalyan in a movie of the same name).”

Rama Rao said that he was born in Karimnagar and educated in Hyderabad. “Hyderabad is like a mini-India. People from all 29 States live here. People who have migrated from other States too should enjoy the same rights as those who migrated from Karimnagar,” Rama Rao said to applause from the crowd.

In an apparent bid to move Seemandhra voters, Rama Rao said caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had planned to give `100 crore for building Andhra’s new capital. When he rang up Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s secretary, he was told that the Centre was donating just “mud and a pot of water”.