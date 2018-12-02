Justice  Kothapalli Punnayya dead  

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Justice Kothapalli Punnayya (95), the retired High Court judge and former SC-ST Commission chairperson, died on Saturday morning, while undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Visakhapatnam. He was the father of former AP Assembly Speaker K Prathibha Bharti.

He was also the vice-chairperson of the Srikakulam zilla parishad. His last rites would be performed at Kavali in Santakaviti mandal on Sunday with full state honours. Chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy mourned his death.