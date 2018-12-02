Rise in swine flu cases causes alarm in Anantapur

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR : The rising swine flu cases in the district is sending shivers down the spine of everyone and has put the health department on tenterhooks. In the last two months alone, 21 cases of swine flu have been reported from different parts of Anantapur. Of them, five are children, who are currently undergoing treatment at the Government General Hospital.

The first swine flu case in the district was reported on October 10. The number of cases being reported at government hospitals, is increasing day by day. It is suspected that there might be more swine flu cases as several of them go unreported like in case of other diseases.

According to sources in the Health Department, seven women and five children are being treated for swine flu at the Government General Hospital after being diagnosed with H1N1 virus in the last two weeks. The swine flu cases were reported from Obuladevaracheruvu, Narpala, Singanamala, Guntakal, Tadipatri, Anantapur rural and other mandals.

The data clearly shows that swine flu has spread to most parts of the district, being reason for severe concern to the health officials. According to government hospital doctors, all the patients got infected with swine flu when they visited other places.