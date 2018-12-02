Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ryots to get 95 TMC water for paddy in Rabi

N Krishna Rao, superintending engineer of the Irrigation Department, said preparations were in place to provide water for irrigation during Rabi.

Published: 02nd December 2018 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : Paddy cultivation in 8.97 lakh acres of both Godavari districts has begun with the onset of Rabi season. As such, the authorities have assessed requirement of 95 TMC of water for irrigation. Of the total, 60 TMC will be provided from the Sileru Reservoir, 30 TMC from Dowleswaram and 5 TMC from drainage canals. According to information, inflow of Godavari water at Dowleswaram between July and October was 2,400 TMC and of it, 124 TMC was used during Kharif season and the rest was released to the sea.  

N Krishna Rao, superintending engineer of the Irrigation Department, said preparations were in place to provide water for irrigation during Rabi. “We will take 30 TMC of water from Dowleswaram, 60 TMC from Sileru Reservoir, and 5 TMC will be supplied through drainage canals.

We have chalked out plans to meet the demand and are focussing on the delta outskirts,” he added and urged farmers  to make judicious use of water and help in its conservation.

60 TMC water from Sileru 
60 TMC of water will be provided to paddy farmers in East and West Godavari districts from the Sileru Reservoir, 30 TMC from Dowleswaram and 5 TMC from drainage canals 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp