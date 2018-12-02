Ryots to get 95 TMC water for paddy in Rabi

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : Paddy cultivation in 8.97 lakh acres of both Godavari districts has begun with the onset of Rabi season. As such, the authorities have assessed requirement of 95 TMC of water for irrigation. Of the total, 60 TMC will be provided from the Sileru Reservoir, 30 TMC from Dowleswaram and 5 TMC from drainage canals. According to information, inflow of Godavari water at Dowleswaram between July and October was 2,400 TMC and of it, 124 TMC was used during Kharif season and the rest was released to the sea.

N Krishna Rao, superintending engineer of the Irrigation Department, said preparations were in place to provide water for irrigation during Rabi. “We will take 30 TMC of water from Dowleswaram, 60 TMC from Sileru Reservoir, and 5 TMC will be supplied through drainage canals.

We have chalked out plans to meet the demand and are focussing on the delta outskirts,” he added and urged farmers to make judicious use of water and help in its conservation.

60 TMC water from Sileru

