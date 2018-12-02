Successful entrepreneurs of Andhra Pradesh to get awards

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to present awards to successful entrepreneurs in the State for their accomplishments during the MSME conclave to be held in Tirupati on December 13.

Interested MSME entrepreneurs can submit their applications to GM, DIC (District Industries Centre) in the respective districts or in the Office of Commissioner of Industries in Vijayawada by person or through online application available on AP industries website https://www.apindustries.gov.in .



The entrepreneurs who apply for awards in District Industries Centres in respective districts can download application form from the AP Industries department website mentioned above.