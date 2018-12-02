SwaVos to organise ‘Swachhata Walk’ 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: To create awareness about sanitation and hygiene practices, SwaVos (Swachhta Volunteers) will organise one-km long Swachhta Walk in Guntur on December 2 as part of International Volunteer Day. The walk will begin from Kalamandir and conclude at NTR Stadium.

Later, a human chain will be formed at the NTR Stadium. A separate stall showcasing the work of SwaVos among the Chenchu tribals will also be exhibited at the venue. It may be noted more than 40 SwaVos are engaged in the pilot project supporting the Chenchu tribal communities of Koppunuru, Pasuvemula villages of Macherla Mandal and Terala village of Durgi Mandal in Guntur district.

SwaVos from Hyderabad and Guntur have been visiting Chenchu communities since October.

They have done a tremendous job in initiating activities for sustainable sanitation practices. SwaVos is an independent initiative by individuals committed to doing their bit in promoting sustainability sanitation pratices for healthy communities. EFICOR, an NGO, is supporting them on the ground and UNICEF has been facilitating the entire process. This event will be facilitated by the Andhra Pradesh Human Resource Development Institute (APHRDI).

