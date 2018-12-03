12 e-Pahara centres to intensify vigil on criminals in rural areas

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Determined to curb criminal activities in rural areas, DIG KVV Gopala Rao on Sunday launched 12 e-Pahara Command and Control Centres in Guntur district.These individual units, which will be connected to the Integrated Command and Control Centre, was introduced at Bapatla, Ponnuru, Repalle, Tenali, Narasaraopet, Sattenapalli, Piduguralla, Macherla, Vinukonda, Chilakaluripet, Gurazala and Tulluru of Guntur district.

More than 400 constables from the above mentioned areas have been attached to these units.

Patrolling vehicles of Blue Colts and Rakshak teams, which are equipped with Global Positioning System, will also keep vigil and attend to emergency calls through the Dial 100 service.Speaking on the occasion, DIG Gopala Rao said this technology would help the police reach people in need without any delay and also help in further reducing crime rate.

He lauded Guntur Rural SP SV Rajasekhara Babu’s efforts for adapting to changing technologies in order to maintain law and order.Rural SP Rajasekhara Babu said the officials at the Integrated Command and Control Centre would be able to track movements of Blue Colts and Rakshak teams through Global Positioning System.

“Patrol teams have to always be on alert to ensure friendly-policing with people in need,” he said, mentioning the importance of Road Safety Oath smartphone application that was recently introduced.