22 Andhra Pradesh teachers to work in US schools soon on fat pay

The Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu (APNRT) Society will send 22 teachers from the State to the United States to get them employed in private schools there.

By Kiranmai Tutika
Express News Service

As on date, as many as 817 applications have received for the posts. The society will conduct an examination on Tuesday (December 4) to shortlist 100 teachers. The selected teachers will be given training and 22 of them will be shortlisted and they will be sent to America, where they will receive a pay of $50,000-70,000 per annum.

In November, APNRT Society had invited applications from skilled Mathematics and English teachers to teach in private schools in Texas, USA. While inviting applications, the society had made it clear that those who qualified B.Ed and having two years of teaching experience were eligible to apply for the posts.  
According to the APNRT Society, there is a shortage of teachers in both the private and government schools in the US and the coordinators of the society wanted to fill the gap with professional teachers from the State.

Dr Shetter, who owns around 100 schools in the US, had approached the NRT society coordinators and requested them to recruit Mathematics and English teachers from the State for his schools. 

APNRT Society director S Sree Krishna said, “Based on the score of the exam, 100 teachers will be shortlisted and they will be trained for a month. Though our teachers are well qualified,  they lack behavioural skills as per the requirement of the US. We will also ask them to do a one-minute selfie resume video and shortlist them again. They will be interviewed finally by the School Administration department officials and based on the performance, 22 teachers will be recruited.”

