Family of five, four Jana Sena men die in mishaps

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI/KURNOOL: Five members of a family from CK Dinne mandal in Kadapa district died in a ghastly road mishap at Mamandur under Renigunta police station limits in the wee hours of Sunday. In a separate road mishap on the National Highway 44 at Dhone in Kurnool district, four Jana Sena workers were killed on Sunday night.

According to Renigunta police, the family members of Gangadhar (44) were returning home from Chennai in a car when it collided head-on with a cement-laden lorry.They went to Chennai on Saturday to receive Gangadhar at the airport, who returned from Kuwait. Gangadhar, his wife Vijaya (30), his brother Prasanna (32), Prasanna’s wife Mariyamma (25) and their 18-month-old son died on the spot in the incident.

The car being driven by Gangadhar, was badly damaged in the mishap. The lorry driver fled leaving the vehicle soon after the mishap.The bodies were shifted to SVR Ruia Hospital in Tirupati for postmortem. Renigunta police registered a case.

On hearing the news of ghastly road mishap, a pall of gloom descended on the locality in CK Dinne where the family of Gangadhar was living. According to local residents, Gangadhar belonged to an agricultural family. His parents hail from Kumara Kaluva village near Vempalle. He went to Kuwait two years ago to work as a truck driver. His two brothers are photographers. He returned to India to celebrate Christmas with his family members. His sister-in-law Mariyamma was three months pregnant. His relatives and friends expressed shock over the tragic death of Gangadhar and four of his family members.

In the second mishap, four Jana Sena workers died when a bus of a private travels hit a car. The deceased were identified as Anumanna and Govindu of Govardhanagiri village in Veldurthi mandal and Madhu of Dharmavaram in Dhone. The identity of another victim is yet to be established. The car driver Malli of Dhone was severely injured in the incident. All the victims were in the age group of 25 to 30 years.

Dhone DSP S Khadar Basha said the mishap occurred while the Jana Sena workers were returning from Anantapur after attending a party programme. The private travels bus bearing No KL07 CP 2708 going to Ernakulam from Hyderabad, hit the car bearing No AP02 AZ 2786 at Dhone crossroad. Four occupants of the car died on the spot in the incident. DSP Khadar Basha rushed to the spot and oversaw relief operations. The bodies were shifted to Dhone government hospital for postmortem. A case was registered.