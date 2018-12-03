Home States Andhra Pradesh

Family of five, four Jana Sena men die in mishaps

Five members of a family from CK Dinne mandal in Kadapa district died in a ghastly road mishap at Mamandur under Renigunta police station limits in the wee hours of Sunday.

Published: 03rd December 2018 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

The mangled remains of the car which collided head-on with a cement-laden lorry at Mamandur in Chittoor district in the wee hours of Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI/KURNOOL: Five members of a family from CK Dinne mandal in Kadapa district died in a ghastly road mishap at Mamandur under Renigunta police station limits in the wee hours of Sunday. In a separate road mishap on the National Highway 44 at Dhone in Kurnool district, four Jana Sena workers were killed on Sunday night.

According to Renigunta police, the family members of Gangadhar (44) were returning home from Chennai in a car when it collided head-on with a cement-laden lorry.They went to Chennai on Saturday to receive Gangadhar at the airport, who returned from Kuwait. Gangadhar, his wife Vijaya (30), his brother Prasanna (32), Prasanna’s wife Mariyamma (25) and their 18-month-old son died on the spot in the incident.

The car being driven by Gangadhar, was badly damaged in the mishap. The lorry driver fled leaving the vehicle soon after the mishap.The bodies were shifted to SVR Ruia Hospital in Tirupati for postmortem. Renigunta police registered a case.

On hearing the news of ghastly road mishap, a pall of gloom descended on the locality in CK Dinne where the family of Gangadhar was living. According to local residents, Gangadhar belonged to an agricultural family. His parents hail from Kumara Kaluva village near Vempalle.  He went to Kuwait two years ago to work as a truck driver. His two brothers are photographers. He returned to India to celebrate  Christmas with his family members. His sister-in-law Mariyamma was three months pregnant. His relatives and friends expressed shock over the tragic death of  Gangadhar and four of his family members.

In the second mishap, four Jana Sena workers died when a bus of a private travels hit a car. The deceased were identified as Anumanna and Govindu of Govardhanagiri village in Veldurthi mandal and Madhu of Dharmavaram in Dhone. The identity of another victim is yet to be established. The car driver  Malli of Dhone was severely injured in the incident. All the victims were in the age group of 25 to 30 years.

Dhone DSP S Khadar Basha said the mishap occurred while the Jana Sena workers were returning from Anantapur after attending a party programme. The private travels bus bearing No KL07 CP 2708 going to Ernakulam from Hyderabad, hit the car bearing No AP02 AZ 2786 at Dhone crossroad. Four occupants of the car died on the spot in the incident. DSP Khadar Basha rushed to the spot and oversaw relief operations. The bodies were shifted to Dhone government hospital for postmortem. A case was registered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp