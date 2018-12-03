Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ganta Rama Rao elected Bar Council chairman

Senior advocate Ganta Rama Rao was elected chairman of the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh here on Sunday. He defeated BV Krishna Reddy by four votes in the election.

Published: 03rd December 2018 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior advocate Ganta Rama Rao was elected chairman of the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh here on Sunday. He defeated BV Krishna Reddy by four votes in the election. Of the total 26 votes, Rama Rao polled 15 and Krishna Reddy 11.

Kirti Rama Jogeswara Rao was elected as the vice-chairman and Aluru Rami Reddy member of the Bar Council of India (BCI). The results are to be approved by the BCI.As per an understanding reached among the members of the Bar Council, Rama Rao will be the chairman of the council for the first year, senior member N Dwarakanatha Reddy will hold the post for the next two years and V Srinivasa Rao for the remaining two years.This was the first election to the AP Bar Council after bifurcation of the Bar Council of erstwhile Andra Pradesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ganta Rama Rao Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp