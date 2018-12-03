Ganta Rama Rao elected Bar Council chairman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior advocate Ganta Rama Rao was elected chairman of the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh here on Sunday. He defeated BV Krishna Reddy by four votes in the election. Of the total 26 votes, Rama Rao polled 15 and Krishna Reddy 11.

Kirti Rama Jogeswara Rao was elected as the vice-chairman and Aluru Rami Reddy member of the Bar Council of India (BCI). The results are to be approved by the BCI.As per an understanding reached among the members of the Bar Council, Rama Rao will be the chairman of the council for the first year, senior member N Dwarakanatha Reddy will hold the post for the next two years and V Srinivasa Rao for the remaining two years.This was the first election to the AP Bar Council after bifurcation of the Bar Council of erstwhile Andra Pradesh.