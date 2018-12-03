Pawan’s spin: Naidu aged, Lokesh corrupt & Jagan may go to jail

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has lambasted Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for his ‘campaign for his MLAs’ in Hyderabad. Referring to the cash-for-vote scam, Kalyan said the TDP chief had sacrificed the common capital Hyderabad for one MLC.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan

Addressing a public meeting in Anantapur on Sunday at the end of his ‘Karuvu Rythu Kavathu’ (march of drought-hit farmers) marking commencement of his ‘Porata Yatra’ in Rayalaseema, Kalyan said, “There are only three options for the people of the State — first aged Chandrababu Naidu whose only goal is to be in power, second YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who does not go to the Assembly and may get back to jail anytime and Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena whose’ only objective is to bring accountability in politics and serve the society.”

“I do not aspire anything and only came before you to fight for your rights,” he said, while stressing that there is no use in believing Jagan, who thinks of coming to power with help of the BJP, but forgets that he will be used and sent to jail. “Cases have never left the likes of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav,” he reminded.

Vowing to the change the misnomer that Rayalaseema is a ‘land of faction’, the Jana Sena chief maintained that Rayalaseema is a ‘land of knowledge’. He said he will not be like Naidu who harps on Kia factory as if it is the only solution to the unemployment and promised that when Jana Sena comes to power, more companies will come to the State.

In his nearly hour-long speech, the Jana Sena chief asserted that his party has come to Rayalaseema to stay and drive away the TDP. Majority of his speech focused on criticising TDP, YSRC and BJP, which, he said, have turned into anti-people.

Kalyan observed that Naidu and Jagan are more focused on forming alliances and least bothered about the woes of the farmers in Rayalaseema, who are suffering from drought. “Have they taken the problems of farmers to the notice of the Centre and brought pressure on it for drought relief?” he questioned.

He said though he is not from Rayalaseema, his courage is no less than that of Rayalaseema man. “From here I tell you (TDP), if we won’t topple your government, we will not be Janasainkis anymore. Let us defeat TDP,” he told the gathering.

He lambasted the TDP government for its ‘corruption’ and described Lokesh as the key figure behind corruption. “Even when the evidence of corruption was shown to the CM, no action was taken,” he said.

He also lashed out at YSRC leader Botsa Satyanarayana for his comments against him and warned of teaching a lesson if he fails to mend his ways.