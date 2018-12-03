Home States Andhra Pradesh

Save AP from family rule,says ex-CS Ajeya Kallam

The TDP spent Rs 200 crores for Nandyal by-elections, he alleged.

Published: 03rd December 2018 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Alleging that leaders and activists of ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have amassed crores of rupees in the past four-and-a-half years, former Chief Secretary Ajeya Kallam has called upon the people to join the movement to save Andhra Pradesh from corrupt leaders. Addressing a seminar organised on ‘Save Andhra Pradesh’ by Jana Chaitanya Vedika at SVR Function Hall here on Sunday, the former Chief Secretary claimed that out of Rs 50,000 crore allocated for irrigation projects, Rs 20,000 crore was swindled by Chief Minister N Chandrababu and his ministers. “Neeru Chettu and other water related projects have become key income sources to the TDP activists,’’ he added.

The TDP spent Rs 200 crores for Nandyal by-elections, he alleged. He said the State had turned number one in corruption and called upon the people to teach a lesson to the corrupt leaders in the next general elections. “There is an urgent need to save Andhra Pradesh from the hands of family rule,’’ he stated. Former DGP C Anjaneya Reddy, Jana Chaitanya Vedika president V Laxman Reddy and others participated.

