Three more national awards to Andhra Pradesh power sector

VIJAYAWADA: The sustained efforts of AP power sector in providing 24X7 quality and reliable power supply to consumers have earned three more national awards, adding up to more than 105 national awards won till date.

The State has been conferred the top investment-friendly and infra excellent State in sustainable energy and power, while APGENCO has been awarded as the best performing utility in power generation by Enertia Foundation during the Enertia Award-2018 held in Gujarat on Sunday.

Principal Secretary (IT), CMD APTRANSCO and MD APGENCO K Vijayanand has been awarded prestigious Lifetime Yeomen Contribution to Power, Energy, and Renewable sector in Andhra Pradesh and public sector at large.

He received the award at SIECC (Surat International Exhibition and Convention centre) held in Surat.

The jury for Enertia Awards- 2018 has praised APGENCO for its relentless efforts in sustaining as the best power generation company with an installed capacity of 6813 MW, hydel-1797 MW and solar power with a capacity of 5.426 MW.

They also appreciated AP’s initiatives in adopting global technologies in power generation at par with advanced countries.Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Energy Minister K Kala Venkata Rao congratulated Vijayanand for the lifetime achievement award.