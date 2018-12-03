Home States Andhra Pradesh

Three more national awards to Andhra Pradesh power sector

He received the award at SIECC (Surat International Exhibition and Convention centre) held in Surat.

Published: 03rd December 2018 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

APGENCO logo. (Screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The sustained efforts of AP  power sector in providing 24X7 quality and reliable power supply to  consumers have earned three more national awards, adding up to more than 105 national awards won till date.

The State has been conferred the top investment-friendly and infra excellent State in sustainable energy and power, while APGENCO has been awarded as the best performing utility in power generation by Enertia Foundation during the Enertia Award-2018  held in Gujarat on Sunday.

Principal Secretary (IT), CMD APTRANSCO and MD APGENCO K Vijayanand has been awarded prestigious Lifetime Yeomen Contribution to Power, Energy, and Renewable sector in Andhra Pradesh and public sector at large.

He received the award at SIECC (Surat International Exhibition and Convention centre) held in Surat.
The jury for Enertia Awards- 2018 has praised APGENCO for its relentless efforts in sustaining as the best power generation company with an installed capacity of 6813 MW, hydel-1797 MW and solar power with a capacity of 5.426 MW.

They also appreciated AP’s initiatives in adopting global technologies in power generation at par with advanced countries.Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and  Energy Minister K Kala Venkata Rao congratulated Vijayanand for the lifetime achievement award.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
APGENCO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp