YSRC, JSP supporters fight it out at Kapu meet

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Kapu Vana Samaradhana organised here on Sunday brought to fore sharp divisions between two groups — one supporting YSRC and another raising slogans hailing Pawan Kalyan of the Jana Sena party in the presence of Home Minister China Rajappa.

Some of the community members strongly opposed the presence of YSRCP parliamentary in-charge and former MLA of Kakinada Rural Kurasala Kannababu and raised slogans in favour of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. The Vana Samaradhana was organised by State convenor of Kapu Joint Action Committee (JAC) VY Dasu.

The event was aimed at uniting Kapus and sub castes. Every year the community leaders meet and decide on support to candidates. On Sunday, all Kapu leaders, including Ramachandrapuram MLA Thota Trimurthulu, Kapu JAC leaders, Jana Sena Kakinada rural constituency ticket aspirant Pantham Nanaji and Kannababu attended the event. While Kannababu was proceeding to the Samaradhana, his followers from other communities followed him and raised slogans in his favour. Seeing this, a group raised slogans in favour of the Jana Sena Party.

With the atmosphere at the gathering getting tense, Nanaji objected to Kannababu coming to the event. At the same time Nanaji followers got into argument with YSRCP activists.Situation turned tense as Jana Sena activists raised ‘go back go back’ slogans against Kannababu. Finally, Kannababu and his followers had to beat a retreat.Soon Home Minister China Rajappa arrived and suggested that Kapu community people avoid conflicts.