Do you think marrying every 4 years is manly? Jagan Mohan Reddy to Pawan Kalyan   

SRIKAKULAM: Retaliating against Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan for his comments against him in Anantapur, Leader of the Opposition and YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has dubbed him an ‘eternal bridegroom’, who has scant respect for the institution of marriage. Addressing a public meeting at Rajam as part of his Praja Sankalpa Yatra on Monday, the YSRC chief questioned the latter if he thinks changing wives every four years and being an eternal bridegroom is manly?

He said Pawan Kalyan was married (politically) to Chandrababu Naidu for four-and-a-half years and now he acts as if they parted ways with him and terms Jagan Mohan Reddy corrupt. Jagan accused Kalyan of acting to the script under the direction of Naidu and termed Lingamaneni as the producer. “Pawan Kalyan is a partner of Naidu in his corruption,” he alleged.

Stating Naidu smells of rank opportunism and that his shady deals lack morals, Jagan said the TDP chief has joined hands with the Congress only after he failed to strike a deal with TRS in the Telangana polls. “The reason is simple, he needs a crutch to carry forward his political career,” the YSRC chief said.

“Naidu met KTR during the funeral of film star Nandamuri Harikrishna in August-end and discussed the subject of a possible TRS-TDP alliance, unmindful of the solemnity of the occasion. When KTR turned down the offer, Naidu shifted his focus towards the Congress and aligned with the grand old party, which is the bête noire of the TDP since its inception,” he pointed out.

Naidu abused Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi when he was with the NDA. “Now Naidu has been sharing the dais with Rahul Gandhi and rubbing shoulders with them and praising the Congress first family with his twisted tongue and skewed morals. He has done the same in the reverse order in the case of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he praised him immensely while he was in the NDA government,” he said.