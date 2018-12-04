Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Heavy rain likely in four districts in 48 hours

  In the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain or thunder showers are likely to occur at isolated places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:    In the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain or thunder showers are likely to occur at isolated places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh. According to IMD, a low pressure area is likely to form over equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal around December 6.

Under its influence, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Prakasam and Nellore of south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kadapa and Chittoor in Rayalaseema for the next 48  hours.

