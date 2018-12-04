Jagan Mohan Reddy attack: Court asks explanation from Centre, Andhra

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Monday questioned the Andhra Pradesh government as to why it has not handed over the case information to the Central agency when the incident of attack on Jagan Mohan Reddy occurred on the Visakhapatnam airport premises. As per the Civil Aviation Act, information of the said incident was to be forwarded to the Centre.

This was a serious issue and both the Centre and the State government has to clarify, the bench ordered. The bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice SV Bhatt passed the order in the petition filed by YSR Congress president Jagan Mohan Reddy seeking probe by any appropriate and independent agency not under the control of AP government.

The bench asked why the State did not forward the information to Centre, posting the matter to December 5.