People’s Front threatening very existence of Telangana: Harish Rao

Describing Congress and TDP as anti-Telangana parties, senior TRS leader T Harish Rao alleged that the People’s Front is threatening the very existence of Telangana as a separate State.

Published: 04th December 2018 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

T Harish Rao. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Describing Congress and TDP as anti-Telangana parties, senior TRS leader T Harish Rao alleged that the People’s Front is threatening the very existence of Telangana as a separate State.Speaking to reporters at Telangana Bhavan on Monday, he said: “As an activist who fought for separate Telangana State, I am saying these words. Congress is trying to revert Telangana to a situation that existed in 1956. In 1956, Congress merged Andhra Pradesh with Telangana to defeat the Left parties which were strong in the region then.”

The Congress seniors like PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Opposition leader K Jana Reddy and others leaders T Jeevan Reddy, T Jayaaprakash Reddy, Sudheer Reddy, S Jaipal Reddy, G Chinna Reddy and Balaram Naik supported united Andhra Pradesh during the Telangana movement.”

“Now all these leaders are contesting in the elections again. The people should think over this,” Harish Rao said. “Though for the name sake the People’s Front was formed with support of other parties, the main players are Congress and the TDP and they are anti-Telangana in nature,” he said. The TRS leader urged the people to teach People’s Front parties a befitting lesson by voting to TRS candidates.

Harish welcomes High Court verdict
Meanwhile, Harish Rao welcomed High Court order quashing the Congress leader Nagam Janardhan Reddy’s PIL against Palamuru-Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Project. “The HC decision is a slap on the face of Nagam Janardhan Reddy,” Harish Rao said. 

