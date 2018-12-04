Rs 2Lakh each to kin of four Jana Sainiks killed in road accident

By Express News Service

KURNOOL/ANANTAPUR : Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan expressed sorrow over four Jana Sainiks, who were killed in a road accident near Dhone, while returning home after attending Jana Sena Kavathu in Anantapur on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Tadakala Hanumanna, Mala Madhu, Dasari Moulali and Harijana Madhu of Kurnool district.

A condolence meeting for the deceased was held at the Sri Seven function hall. A two-minute silence was observed in the Jana Sainiks’ memory. Addressing the meeting, Kalyan said the party would give `2 lakh each as help, including for funeral expenses, to the family members of the deceased. He recalled his words “be careful while returning and be safe” that he had spoken at the Kavathu. He declared that the party would help their families in future and not abandon them, he added.

“I advise the party cadre to observe safety measures, while driving bikes and cars. I am here for your bright future. Any accident that occurs to you is a loss to the party and to your family members, which cannot be filled,” he said.

Later, former minister Ravela Kishore Babu, who recently joined Jana Sena, handed over `25,000 to families of the each victim. The party will give another `1.75 lakh each as financial assistance. He said the party will also provide financial support to the family of the injured person, who is undergoing treatment at Kurnool Government General Hospital (GGH). Later, he visited Dhone GGH where the doctors conducted post-mortem of the deceased on Monday. Party leader Nadendla Manohar too expressed sorrow over the death of four Jana Sainiks.