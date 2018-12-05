Home States Andhra Pradesh

Five-day ‘Jana Sena Tarangam’ from today

Kalyan said the youth should explain the new-age politics adopted by Jana Sena Party.

Published: 05th December 2018 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has said that the five-day ‘Jana Sena Tarangam’ programme will be launched to explain the ideology and promises made in the party’s manifesto.
He said here on Tuesday that he would launch the programme in a village under Singanamala constituency and called upon the ‘Jana Sainiks’ to knock on the doors of every house and explain to the inmates about the seven ideals of the party during the programme.

Kalya said the youth should explain the new-age politics adopted by Jana Sena Party. Development was neglected all these years due to casteism and other social evils. The party workers should convince the people to support it.

“Jana Sena Party does not exist to extend 25 kg of rice but it stands for 25 years of future. We will build  ‘Bangaru Andhra Pradesh’, ‘Developed Andhra Pradesh’ and ‘Healthy Andhra Pradesh’. Keep the Facebook live to explain the policies of JSP to each household. I too will interact live with some participants in the programme.”

