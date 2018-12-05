Naidu fires a salvo at KCR during roadshow

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TDP chief and AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu continued his roadshow in Malkajgiri, Quthbullapur, Secunderabad, Secunderabad Cantonment constituencies in Hyderabad on Tuesday. As the whole political debate whirled around Revanth Reddy’s arrest, Chandrababu fired a salvo at TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao in his roadshow.

“KCR thinks that power is permanent. He should use power to work for people and not unleash vendetta on political opponents. Getting an opponent arrested at 3 am by having the police barge into his home at such an hour is atrocious,” said Naidu, speaking during his roadshow.

Naidu also mocked KCR for losing his temper during TRS public meetings and scolding people, saying that it was because KCR feared a defeat, he is simply venting his frustration in this manner. Speaking at Shapur, Naidu further said, “While Telangana, a goose that lays golden eggs, is given to KCR and instead of developing it he is trying to cut and eat it.”

People’s Front to end campaign today

Hyderabad: The People’s Front campaign will end with Congress president Rahul Gandhi and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu addressing a public meeting in Kodad on Wednesday. Rahul will address the meeting at Uttam Padmavathi Nagar Ground in Kodad of Suryapet district at 2 pm