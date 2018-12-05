Home States Andhra Pradesh

PIL against GO on CBI entry in AP dismissed

Petitioners’ counsel DV Rao told the court that the CBI was constituted under the Delhi Special Police Establishment, and hence the ‘general consent’ should not be withdrawn.

Published: 05th December 2018 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

CBI_Headquarters

Image of CBI Headquarters for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday dismissed the PIL filed challenging GO 176 issued by the Andhra Pradesh government in withdrawing the ‘general consent’ given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to enter the State, conduct searches and investigate charges of corruption against the government officials. 

There was no illegality in issuance of such a GO, the court said. The government which has power to accord general consent to the CBI in respect of searches and investigations, has also got power to withdraw it. There was no provision in that GO to obstruct the orders issued by the Supreme Court and High Court directing the CBI to probe or re-investigating a case, the bench noted.

The bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice SV Bhatt dismissed the PIL filed by the Forum for Social Justice and anti-corruption organisation and two others with a plea to declare the impugned GO as illegal. Petitioners’ counsel DV Rao told the court that the CBI was constituted under the Delhi Special Police Establishment, and hence the ‘general consent’ should not be withdrawn. The impugned GO would affect the speedy trial and gives scope for increase in crime rate as well as corruption in AP State. When the Kerala government has issued a similar GO and the Supreme Court has set aside the same, he added. The bench dismissed the PIL saying that petitioner failed to substantiate allegation that government has malafide intention behind the said GO.

CBI in AP PIL Hyderabad High Court

