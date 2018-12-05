Safety kits distributed to sanitary workers

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The officials of Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) distributed safety kits to 192 sanitary workers on Tuesday. GMC Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar asked the workers to wear gloves, masks and shoes during work hours. He said that safety kits would be distributed to all workers soon and asked the workers to work diligently to check mosquito menace. The GMC chief inspected development works at Gujjanagundla and Amaravati Road and directed the contractors to speed up works. GMC additional commissioner K Ramachandra Reddy, deputy commissioner M Yesudas, MHO Ch Sobha Rani and others were present.