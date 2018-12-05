Home States Andhra Pradesh

Safety kits distributed to sanitary workers

The officials of Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) distributed safety kits to 192 sanitary workers on Tuesday.

Published: 05th December 2018 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The officials of Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) distributed safety kits to 192 sanitary workers on Tuesday. GMC Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar asked the workers to wear gloves, masks and shoes during work hours. He said that safety kits would be distributed to all workers soon and asked the workers to work diligently to check mosquito menace. The GMC chief inspected development works at Gujjanagundla and Amaravati Road and directed the contractors to speed up works. GMC additional commissioner K Ramachandra Reddy, deputy commissioner M Yesudas, MHO Ch Sobha Rani and others were present.

 

