80,000 footfall expected at five-day Palnati Utsavalu

As per the instructions from Tahsildar Sk Ghouse Bude Saheb, repair works for restoration of historical monuments in dilapidated condition were taken up.

The tahsildar said more than 80,000 people from both Telugu-speaking states were expected at the event.

GUNTUR: With the Karampudi village of Guntur district all geared up for the five-day Palnati Veeraradhana Utsavalu (to mark the battle of Palnadu) from December 6, its residents reinforced their demand requesting the government to identify the event as a state celebration. 

They were of the opinion that the State government never attempted to preserve the ancient culture and tradition of the region. Ch Koteswara Rao, a local, urged the administration to construct a hall big enough to accommodate people who will visit the annual festival.      

The famous ‘Palnati Yuddham’ was fought between brothers Nalagama Raju and Malideva Raju in 1182 CE on the banks of Naguleru stream. It will be relived through plays and dance programmes during the five-day celebrations in Karampudi. 

Historians have said Brahma Naidu, who was a minister of Malideva (who played a major role in the battle), had started ‘Chapakudu’ reforms under which people from upper and lower castes share food under one roof. 

The battle of Palnati
